Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 could pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus and come in these exciting colors

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series makes a strong style statement thanks to its unique form factor and eye-catching design. Last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 was all about fashion and looks. Samsung offered the device in multiple exciting colorways with a few additional customization options that allowed customers to mix and match different colors for back panels and frames. A new leak suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 will follow the same path.

According to Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Samsung will offer the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in at least four colors: Gold, Gray, Light Blue, and Light Violet. This is unlikely to be an exhaustive list, and it’s safe to assume there will be additional color options, given that last year’s model came in seven colorways. For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 came in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colors. In addition, Samsung’s online store offered three exclusive color options — Gray, White, and Pink.

Z Flip 4 colors – Gold, Gray, Light Blue and Light Violet

Fold 4 colors – Beige, Black and Gray Gold Z Flip 4 should be interesting. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 4, 2022

Young has also revealed possible color options for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. He mentions the phone will be available in Beige, Black, and Gray colorways. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also had three color options: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

In a separate leak, known tipster Ice Universe claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 will be powered by Qualcomm’s unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset built on TSMC’s 4nm process.

I confirm again that Fold4 and Flip4 will use TSMC Snapdragon 8 gen1 plus (SM8475) — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 6, 2022

We know very little about Samsung’s fourth-generation foldables at this point. Recent leaks reveal that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could pack a bigger battery and a larger external display. Meanwhile, a previous leak suggested that both foldables could pack a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Samsung’s next-gen foldables will likely hit the market in Q3 this year.

