Galaxy Fold becomes one of the first phones to receive July 2021 security patch

Samsung is one of the better Android phone manufacturers when it comes to security updates. Most of the company’s recent devices get the monthly Android security patches as soon as they are available, and sure enough, Samsung has started to roll out the July patch to some of its phones. Interestingly, one of Samsung’s first devices to get the new update is the original Galaxy Fold (also sometimes called the Galaxy Z Fold).

Samsung is rolling out a new update to the Galaxy Fold (via SamMobile), with firmware version F900FXXS5EUF3. The upgrade contains the July security patch, and seemingly nothing else. Samsung has also started rolling out the security update to other models, like the Galaxy S10 series. The release for the Galaxy Fold was first spotted in the Czech Republic, but it’s slowly making its way to other regions.

The new update comes as Samsung is gearing up to release the Galazy Z Fold 3, which is expected to have the same fold-out design with a small screen on the outside and a larger square-like screen on the inside. We don’t have a good idea of the specifications yet, but there’s a good chance it will have a Snapdragon 888 chipset, like Samsung’s other flagships this year.