Stable One UI 4.1 update goes live for the Galaxy M31s

It wasn’t too long ago that the Galaxy M31 recently picked up the One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12. Now it’s time for its sibling, the Galaxy M31s, to get a taste of the new software.

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 4.1 update with Android 12 to the Galaxy M31s. The update, which weighs roughly 2GB, is identified by the build number M317FXXU3DVD4 and is currently rolling out to the SM-M317F variant (to be clear, this is the only variant of the Galaxy M31s). The rollout has reportedly gone live in Russia, and we expect the new update to make its way to other markets soon.

Screenshot credit: 4PDA user Leomax7

Just like the Galaxy M31, the phone skips the One UI 4.0 update and is being bumped straight to One UI 4.1. The Galaxy M31s isn’t getting the full-fat One UI 4.1 experience; rather, it gets One UI Core, which is essentially a lightweight version of One UI that Samsung ships on lower-end and budget phones.

If you own a Galaxy M31s, keep an eye out for the OTA popup in the coming days/weeks. The One UI 4.1 update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it will take some to reach everyone. Head over to Settings > Software update to manually check for the update. If you want to skip the wait, you can grab the new release directly from Samsung’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

What’s new in the One UI Core 4.1 update?

Color palette Customize your phone with unique colors based on your wallpaper. Your colors will be applied to menus, buttons, backgrounds, and apps throughout your phone

Permission info at a glance See when each app accesses sensitive permissions such as Location, Camera, or Microphone in Permission usage. You can deny permissions for any apps you don’t feel comfortable with

Camera and microphone indicators Keep prying eyes and ears away. A green dot will appear in the upper right corner of the screen when any app is using the camera or microphone. You can also use quick panel controls to temporarily block all apps from using the camera or microphone.

Approximate location Keep your exact location private. You can set apps that don’t need to know exactly where you are to only have access your general area.

Day or night at a glance Have a friend on the other side of the world! It’s easier to see if it’s a good time to contact them. The dual clock widget now shows different background colors for each city depending on whether it’s day or night.

Eye comfort More visibility options are available to meet your needs. You can reduce transparency or blur.

Enhanced Dark mode To keep you comfortable in the dark, Dark mode now automatically dims wallpapers and icons. Illustrations in Samsung apps now have Dark mode versions with darker colors for a more consistent experience that’s easier on your eyes.

More search results in Messages Now you can search your messages for photos, videos, web links, and more. The results are all filtered so you can jump right to what you’re looking for.

Easier search in My Files Find the file you’re looking for, even if there’s a typo or the name doesn’t match exactly. The Recent files area has also been expanded to help you quickly locate files you’ve used or received recently.

Enhanced Edge panels Keep your current app in view while using edge panels. Blurring has been removed to help you see more at once.

Resizable picture-in-picture If a floating video is getting in the way, pinch your fingers together to make it smaller. Want to see more? Spread your fingers apart to make it bigger.

Quick access to pop-up window options For easier multitasking, you can pin the window options menu to the top of the window to make it easier to access.



Source: Samsung Mobile