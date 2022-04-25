Samsung Galaxy M51 picks up stable One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12

Samsung’s One UI 4 rollout is moving ahead at a swift pace. At the start of this month, Samsung seeded stable One UI 4.1 updates to the Galaxy A52 4G and Galaxy M62. In the following weeks, the company expanded the new update to a few more budget phones, including the Galaxy M31, Galaxy A32, and Galaxy A71. Now, the new software is making its way to one more phone: the Galaxy M51.

Samsung has begun rolling out the stable One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12 to the Galaxy M51. The update arrives with the build number M515FXXU4DVD1 and is currently rolling out to the SM-M515F variant. Besides the usual Android 12 jump, the build also packs March 2022 security patches. So far, the rollout has gone live in Russia only, but it’s only a matter of time before the new update makes its way to other markets.

How to get the update?

As mentioned above, Samsung has already kicked off the rollout in Russia. Galaxy M51 owners in other regions can look forward to receiving the new update in the coming days/weeks. You can always head to Settings > Software update to manually check for the update. Meanwhile, power users can grab the new firmware directly from Samsung’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually.

What’s new in One UI 4.1 and Android 12?

After installing the One UI 4.1 update, Galaxy M51 owners can look forward to the following new features and improvements:

Color palette: Customize your phone with unique colors based on your wallpaper. Your colors will be applied to menus, buttons, backgrounds, and apps throughout your phone

Privacy Permission info at a glance: Camera and microphone indicators Approximate location Clipboard protection

Samsung Keyboard Quick access to GIFs, emojis, and stickers Animated emoji pairs Writing assistant More stickers

Home screen New widget design Easier widget selection

Camera The lens icon now shows a magnification level Pro photography features Enhanced scanning

Other features: AR Emoji Better Always On Display Enhanced dark mode Charing info at a glance Easier brightness control Enhanced Edge panels Resizeable picture-in-picture Quick access to pop-up window in options



Source: Samsung Mobile