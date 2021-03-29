Galaxy Max Hz is an app for Samsung Galaxy owners to fine tune their high refresh rate displays

High refresh rate displays have become a core part of our smartphone experience. Once reserved for premium, top-tier smartphones, this display property can now be found on a wide range of budget and mid-range smartphones. Like other phone manufacturers, Samsung too had restricted the high refresh rate panel for its top-shelf offerings such as the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy Tab S7. But that finally changed this year when we saw Samsung finally democratizing the high refresh rate tech and bringing it to the cheaper models such as the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A32, and Galaxy M12.

But that buttery smoothness has its price: battery life. That’s why many OEMs offer what they call an “Adaptive Refresh Rate” technology, which tweaks the refresh rate based on the on-screen activity. For example, if you’re watching a video, your screen doesn’t need to be refreshed at its maximum refresh rate — 60Hz or even 30Hz would suffice. It’s only while you’re actively interacting with the display, say scrolling through a list or navigating around the system, that you would want the screen to refresh at above 60Hz for a smoother experience. Though users can always manually toggle between the high refresh rate and the standard 60Hz mode depending on their need, most phones don’t offer more granular control over the refresh rate. For example, if your phone has a 120Hz display and you want to set the refresh rate to a middling value, say 90Hz, there’s a high chance your phone will not let you do that. Not to mention you have to visit the display settings every time you want to change the refresh rate, which is, of course, not very convenient.

Luckily for Samsung Galaxy owners, XDA Senior Member tribalfs have come up with a handy app called Galaxy Max Hz that allows them to fine-tune the screen refresh rate to their liking while also making it easier to switch between different modes on the go.

Here’s what you can do with the Galaxy Max Hz app:

Control the max refresh rate and force a hidden 96Hz mode (on supported devices)

Add a Quick Settings tile for switching between various refresh rates on the go

Bypass the adaptive refresh rate and lock the refresh rate to the maximum or any other value supported by your device

See the display refresh rate in real-time using the Refresh Rate Monitor

Quickly change between different display resolutions using the quick setting tile

Enable experimental adaptive refresh rate mode on devices that don’t natively support Samsung’s “Adaptive Motion Smoothness” technology (e.g., Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72, etc.)

Set minimum refresh rate value for the adaptive mode to 60Hz or lower

Force the lowest refresh rate when the screen is off (Overriding Samsung’s default behavior which locks the display to its maximum refresh rate when the screen goes off)

The Galaxy Max Hz is so far tested to successfully work on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S21 series, and Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, it should work on any Samsung phone that offers a high refresh rate display, including the recently released Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72, and Galaxy A32. The best part is that the app doesn’t need root access — it does require a one-time ADB setup, though. The app is free to download with an option to remove ads and unlock extra features for a one-time fee.

If you’re interested, you can download the Galaxy Max Hz from the developer’s GitHub page. For more information, check out the Galaxy Hz’s official XDA thread from the link below.

Galaxy Max Hz XDA Thread