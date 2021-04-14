Galaxy Note 10 on Verizon gets a software update with new camera features

Following an update to the Galaxy S20 family earlier this week, Verizon on Wednesday released an update for the Galaxy Note 10 lineup. The update covers a variety of bug fixes and enhancements, and also adds a few new camera features.

Verizon’s patch notes say the update provides Galaxy Note 10 owners with the latest Android security patch. The update also introduces new camera features, including access to the ultra-wide lens in Pro and Pro Video capture modes, new background effects in portrait mode, and an auto night mode.

Pro Mode – Ultra Wide Ultra wide lens is now available in Pro and Pro Video camera modes.

Portrait – Mono/Backdrop Effects Change the background for portrait shots using the new High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effects.

Auto Night Mode Photo, Portrait, and Hyperlapse camera modes now automatically detect low light conditions and turn on Night mode for optimal quality.



The update from Verizon is available for the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G. According to Droid-Life, the respective build numbers are as follows:

Galaxy Note 10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU6FUCD

Galaxy Note 10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU6FUCD

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRU6FUCD

The added camera functionality should keep Galaxy Note 10 owners occupied for a while. In particular, providing customers with access to the ultra-wide camera while in Pro and Pro Video camera modes should produce some creative results. The Pro and Pro Video modes provide Samsung users with the ability to control features such as ISO, shutter speed, and exposure levels.

As is always the case with these type of updates, the software for the Galaxy Note 10 lineup on Verizon will rollout in stages. If you don’t see anything today, you might get it by the end of this week and even later. To check for the update, go to your device’s Settings > About phone > Software updates > Check for updates.