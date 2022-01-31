February 2022 patches already rolling out to Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy A50s

While many Android flagships haven’t even received the January 2022 security update, Samsung is already marching ahead. Rolling out security patches even before the new month begins is something that Samsung has been doing for a while now. And in keeping up with that trend, the company is now rolling out February 2022 patches to some of its devices.

According to user reports on our forums, Samsung has started rolling out a new software update to Galaxy Note 20 owners which bumps security patch level to February 2022. The update weighs 865.43 in size and carries software version N98xxXXU3EVA9. It’s currently rolling out in multiple European countries, with other regions to follow suit in the coming weeks. The update doesn’t pack a whole lot besides the latest security patches, with the changelog mentioning standard stuff like device stability improvements, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

Screenshot credit: XDA Senior Member Nizam_A

Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A50s is also picking up February 2022 patches (via SamMobile) with a new update. The update is currently only live in Vietnam and it comes with a software version A507FNXXU6DVA2.

If you own a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy A50s and reside in the above markets, look out for an OTA notification in the coming days. You can also check for the update manually by heading to Settings > Software update and clicking on the Download & Install button.

The latest security update comes as we inch closer to Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series launch event. At the event, which is scheduled for February 9, we’re expecting the South Korean company to unveil at least three smartphones: the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. We already know pretty much everything there’s to know about all three models thanks to multiple leaks and rumors in the past few weeks. If you’re interested, you can pre-order a Galaxy S22 right now.