Samsung confirms the death of the Galaxy Note series, Galaxy S Ultra to carry on the legacy

Samsung has officially confirmed the death of the Galaxy Note series. The writing had been on the wall for some time now and, with the newly launched Galaxy S22 Ultra incorporating the best features of the Galaxy Note line, it was all but official that Samsung was done with the iconic smartphone lineup.

While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of MWC 2022, Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics Mobile Experience, announced that the “Galaxy Note will come out as [Galaxy S] Ultra” from now on. That means the company won’t release a new model in the Galaxy Note series. Instead, the Galaxy S Ultra lineup will carry on the legacy of the lineup.

TM Roh, head of Samsung Electronics’ MX business, said, “The Galaxy Note will come out as ‘Ultra’ every year from now on.” Galaxy Note -> Galaxy S Ultrahttps://t.co/4qGRrOIVym — Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) February 28, 2022



The Galaxy Note series is dead in the name only, as its spirit is well and truly alive in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As Nirve noted in his hands-on review, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is essentially a cross over of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S21 Ultra:

If you were to take the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and combine them (and trim down the massive camera bumps), the result would look a lot like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Over the past years, Samsung has been struggling to differentiate the Galaxy Note line from the Galaxy S series. That line was further blurred with the last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, which brought the S-Pen support. The new Galaxy S22 Ultra has all the bells and whistles fans have come to expect from the iconic Galaxy Note line, including the S-Pen stylus support, a large display with curved edges, Air Command features, and more.

Via: Dalian

Featured image: Galaxy S22 Ultra