Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 receive second One UI 4.0 beta in Korea, US models get the first beta

Last week, Samsung opened up the One UI 4.0 beta program for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series in Korea, allowing users to try out an early version of Android 12. Now the company has just released the second beta for both lineups which fixes tons of bugs and issues and further refines the overall software experience.

Samsung today officially announced the second One UI 4.0 beta update for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series. The new beta update fixes a number of annoying bugs including stuttering issues when scrolling, background blur not being applied in apps, video stuttering issues, edge panel not working, and many more.

The full changelog for the second One UI 4.0 update is as follows:

Revision history Stuttering issues when scrolling through various apps (status bar (quick panel), etc.) Stuttering when running the Messages app Not entering a conversation from a message No background blur effect applied in the app entry/multi-tasking window When playing a video Stuttering App not visible in Secure Folder Reset when playing the next song in Samsung Music Stuttering when scrolling in Weather app Error playing mp4 file in video player Edge panel not working Web in Instagram/Facebook app Link to site error When entering the main screen with the Samsung Dex Apps button, there is a delay of about 1 second When running some apps in recent apps, the corners are filled late Blank screen occurs when scrolling the Quick Panel Fixed other minor issues



Known Issues Problem: Photo storage/gallery photo not visible/captured in dual messenger environment Temporary measures: Initialize dual messenger and use it after rebooting How to reset dual messenger: Settings > Useful Features > Dual Messenger > Options > My Deleting all data



Alongside rolling out the second beta for the Korean models, Samsung has also opened up the One UI 4.0 beta program for the Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 in the US. Interested users can sign up for the program using the Samsung Members app.

The second beta update has begun rolling out to the Galaxy S1o and Galaxy Note 10 models in South Korea. Those running the first beta version should receive the OTA soon. To check for the update, head over to Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.

Besides the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10, Samsung is also testing the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 lineups.