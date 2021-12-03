Galaxy S10 owners can now try out One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

While the Galaxy S21 series owners are already enjoying the goodness of One UI 4.0 and Android 12, many Galaxy phones are waiting for their turn to experience the new software. Samsung opened up the One UI 4.0 beta program for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 lineups last month, and now the South Korean giant is expanding the beta program to one more legacy flagship series: the Galaxy S10.

Samsung has kicked off the One UI 4.0 beta program for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10e, allowing interested users to try out an early version of Android 12 before the public release. The program is currently limited to South Korea, but we expect the company to expand it to global models soon. If you’re a Galaxy S10 owner residing in South Korea and want to try out Android 12, you can sign up for the beta program using the Samsung Members app.

One UI 4 Beta starting for Galaxy S10e / S10 / S10+ from Korea! pic.twitter.com/W8Ljl7moXC — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) December 3, 2021

Samsung hasn’t shared any details about when it plans to roll out the stable update for the Galaxy S10 series. In any case, we’re not holding our breath for a final release to come out before 2022.

One UI 4.0 is a substantial upgrade over One UI 3.0/3.1 and brings along many new features and visual changes. The main highlights of the update include a redesigned Quick Settings panel, improved dark mode, additional charging effects, redesigned home screen widgets, improved multitasking experience, and more. You can learn more about the new latest software in our full review of One UI 4.0.

Besides the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung is also beta testing One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series. In fact, both lineups received the second One UI 4.0 beta update earlier today, bringing multiple bug fixes, December 2021 security patches, and stability improvements.