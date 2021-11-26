Grab the Galaxy S20 FE for just $550 ($150 off) this Black Friday

The future of the Galaxy S21 FE is still in limbo, but its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, remains a great option for anyone looking for a decent flagship that doesn’t cost a fortune. And on this Black Friday, you can get it at its all-time low price. Originally launched at $699, the Galaxy S20 FE is currently available for just $550, a flat discount of $150 from the original price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The Galaxy S20 FE offers a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865, and triple cameras at just $550. Buy from Amazon

The Galaxy S20 FE is by no means the most powerful flagship out there, but it can still hold its own against the Snapdragon 888-powered flagships. It flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and has a matte plastic back. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The back houses a triple camera setup, featuring a 12MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto shooter, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Other notable highlights of the Galaxy S20 FE include an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, microSD card support, and IP68 water and dust protection.

If you’re looking for something more premium, Samsung is also offering generous discounts on its latest foldables and the Galaxy S21 line. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is down to just $1500 from its original price ($1800.) Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is currently on sale for $900. That’s 300 off its actual price of $1200.

There are plenty of hot smartphone deals around, and you can find them all in one place in our Black Friday deals roundup.