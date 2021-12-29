Get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for only $525 today ($175 off)

The Galaxy S20 FE (short for Fan Edition) was Samsung’s surprise budget hit last year, combining most of the high-end hardware found in the Galaxy S20 series with cheaper materials and a much lower price. The Galaxy S21 FE will likely be released soon, but in the meantime, you can now get the S20 FE for just $524.99 at multiple retailers. That’s a discount of $175 from the original price, and $25 cheaper than the Black Friday price.

The Galaxy S20 FE is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, a 6.5-inch AMOLED 1080 x 2400 display, 128GB of internal storage (there’s also a 256GB model, but it’s not on sale for $525), 6GB of RAM, and a microSD card slot for adding more storage. There are three rear cameras (12MP wide, 8MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide), and it has the same IP68 water/dust resistance rating as all of Samsung’s flagship phones.

This phone shipped with Android 10, but it was updated to Android 11 (and Samsung’s One UI 3.0 skin) shortly after release in December 2020. Samsung also just started rolling out Android 12 and One UI 4 to the Galaxy S20 FE this week, so it should arrive on all models soon. Samsung committed to “three generations” of Android OS updates for the Galaxy S20 FE (and its other flagships), so Android 13 will likely be the phone’s last major software upgrade.

The model on sale is the US unlocked version, with a Snapdragon 865 5G chipset (as opposed to the Exynos version sold in other countries) and no carrier locks. You can use it with any network you like, without worrying about unlock codes, carrier bloatware, or any other nonsense.

If the Galaxy S20 FE isn’t for you, check out our roundup of the best Android phones, where we compare all the top-tier options for an Android-powered smartphone at every price point.