Sticking with the Galaxy S20? Pick up the S-View Flip Cover for just $20

Not picking up the Samsung Galaxy S21? Completely happy with your Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S21 Ultra? Good on you for being frugal. Since it’s coming up on the launch of the Galaxy S21, you know you can save big on S20 accessories. Take the really neat Galaxy S20 S-View Flip Cover, for example. You can now pick one up for just $20!

Seriously, the S-View Flip Cover is really cool. The biggest downside of a flip case is that you can’t exactly see the screen when it’s closed–which makes sense, as a lot of the point is to protect your screen from scratches and imperfections. Samsung’s flip case, however, allows you to see the most important information without removing the cover. You’ll see the time, battery life, and notifications–so basically, everything on your lock screen, right on the outside of the Flip Cover!

Samsung is, of course, looking to clear out Galaxy S20 inventory as they turn their attention to the S21 line, but that means it’s your chance to save on the S-View Flip Cover! Available for the Galaxy S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, these cases usually retail at $50. But, you can now pick it up for just $20! That’s an incredibly good price on one of the most useful cases I’ve ever seen.

Unfortunately, if you have the standard Galaxy S20 or the S20 FE, you can’t take advantage of this particular deal. What you can go for instead is this wallet cover, which gives you the time without flipping it open! Not exactly the same functionality but it works!

