Save $350 on a Galaxy S20 with Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program
July 7, 2021 5:15pm Comment

Save $350 on a Galaxy S20 with Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program

If you’re looking to be a little bit more eco-friendly and want to save money on buying a smartphone, you can now save $350 on a Samsung Galaxy S20 through Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program. The Certified Re-newed program is a rebranding of the company’s previous certified pre-owned smartphones program. These new savings apply to the entire baseline Samsung Galaxy S20 series, as you can also pick up the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra for $450 less than their respective stock retail prices.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 series
    The Samsung Galaxy S20 series can be bought at a discount through the company's Certified Re-Newed program, potentially knocking a lot of money off the starting price.

Samsung’s certified re-newed program refurbishes smartphones to “like-new condition”, and smartphones bought through this program are also given a one-year warranty, meaning that you can have peace of mind when buying a phone through this program.

Through this program, the price of the S20 falls to $650 ($1000-$350), the price of the S20+ falls to $750 ($1200-$450), and the price of the S20 Ultra falls to $950 ($1400-$450). If you have an old phone to trade-in, then you can potentially save even more money, bringing the standard Galaxy S20 down to as low as $250 with a maximum-value trade-in. The S20+, meanwhile, can be brought as low as $350, while the S20 Ultra can go as low as $550 with a trade-in.

Samsung tells us that the addition of the Galaxy S20 series to the Certified Re-Newed lineup is only the beginning and that more devices like the Galaxy Note 20 5G and the Galaxy S20 FE will be added to the program later this month.

Tags SamsungSamsung Galaxy Note 10+Samsung Galaxy Note 9Samsung Galaxy S10Samsung Galaxy S10 PlusSamsung Galaxy S10eSamsung Galaxy S20Samsung Galaxy S20 UltraSamsung Galaxy S20+Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

About author

Adam Conway
Adam Conway

A 21-year-old Irish technology fanatic in his final year of a Computer Science degree. Lover of smartphones, cybersecurity, and Counter Strike. You can contact me at [email protected] My Twitter is @AdamConwayIE and my Instagram is adamc.99.

Load Comments