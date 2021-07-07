Save $350 on a Galaxy S20 with Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program

If you’re looking to be a little bit more eco-friendly and want to save money on buying a smartphone, you can now save $350 on a Samsung Galaxy S20 through Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program. The Certified Re-newed program is a rebranding of the company’s previous certified pre-owned smartphones program. These new savings apply to the entire baseline Samsung Galaxy S20 series, as you can also pick up the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra for $450 less than their respective stock retail prices.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series The Samsung Galaxy S20 series can be bought at a discount through the company's Certified Re-Newed program, potentially knocking a lot of money off the starting price. See at Samsung

Samsung’s certified re-newed program refurbishes smartphones to “like-new condition”, and smartphones bought through this program are also given a one-year warranty, meaning that you can have peace of mind when buying a phone through this program.

Through this program, the price of the S20 falls to $650 ($1000-$350), the price of the S20+ falls to $750 ($1200-$450), and the price of the S20 Ultra falls to $950 ($1400-$450). If you have an old phone to trade-in, then you can potentially save even more money, bringing the standard Galaxy S20 down to as low as $250 with a maximum-value trade-in. The S20+, meanwhile, can be brought as low as $350, while the S20 Ultra can go as low as $550 with a trade-in.

Samsung tells us that the addition of the Galaxy S20 series to the Certified Re-Newed lineup is only the beginning and that more devices like the Galaxy Note 20 5G and the Galaxy S20 FE will be added to the program later this month.