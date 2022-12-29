Galaxy S20 series owners with unlocked models in the US should be on the lookout for the December 2022 security update, which is rolling out now.

As we close out the year, news of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series has become more frequent, especially since an event is rumored to be taking place sometime in February. While the company might be looking towards the future, it hasn't forgotten about its past, keeping its older model smartphones up to date with the latest versions of Android and security updates. For those in the United States with unlocked variants of the Galaxy S20, the December 2022 security update has now arrived, bringing you the latest security fixes to your device.

The unlocked versions of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are now being updated with the December 2022 Android security update. The update arrives to the aforementioned Galaxy S20 smartphones as firmware version G98XU1UES3FVK4, fixing over 90 security vulnerabilities. If you aren't quite sure which model Galaxy smartphone you have, you can always check in the Settings menu and heading into the About Phone section.

From here, you're going to want to check your model and if it corresponds with model number SM-G981U1 (Galaxy S20), SM-G986U1 (Galaxy S20 Plus), or SM-G988U1 (Galaxy S20 Ultra), that means you have an unlocked version, which should be getting this update. The update is being rolled out over-the-air (OTA), but if you have yet to see it pop up on your phone, head into the Settings menu and go to the Software update section to download it. If it doesn't appear, be patient, as the update could be rolling out in waves.

If you're not the type of person that wants to wait, you can always manually download the firmware and install it. But, as a precaution, just make sure to back up any important information that you have on your smartphone before starting and follow the instructions carefully.

Source: SamMobile