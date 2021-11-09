Galaxy S20 users can now try One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

Samsung kicked off its Android 12 campaign with the One UI 4.0 beta program last month. While the program was limited to the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 so far, Samsung is now inviting Galaxy S20 owners to try out the latest Android version.

Samsung today announced (via SamMobiles) that it has opened up the One UI 4.0 beta program for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, allowing interested users to try out an early version of Android 12 ahead of the public release. The program is currently open for the unlocked Galaxy S20 models in the US. Samsung hasn’t shared any details about the carrier-locked models, though. It’s also unclear when the company plans to expand the program to other regions and countries.

If you own a Galaxy S20 and reside in the US, you can try out One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 by enrolling your device in the beta program. To do so, open up the Samsung Members app on your phone and click on the One UI Beta program banner that shows up on the homepage. As always, make sure to backup your data before installing the beta update.

Experience new Galaxy UX and Android 12 OS for Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra earlier than others with the “One UI Beta Programme.”

Samsung hasn’t given any timeline as to when we should expect the public release to be out for the Galaxy S20 series.

To recall, One UI 4.0 brings along many new features and visual changes, including a redesigned Quick Settings panel, improved dark mode, new charging effects, revamped home screen widgets, improved multitasking experience, and more. To learn more about Samsung’s latest software, be sure to check out our review of One UI 4.0.