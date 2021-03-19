More Galaxy S21 camera features are coming to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20

Samsung is bringing more camera features from the Galaxy S21 series to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20. The software update is currently rolling out in Germany and should be available elsewhere in the coming days.

According to SamMobile, the update brings new portrait features to the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series. You can now use portrait mode in low-light conditions, a feature that was introduce with the Galaxy S21 series. Night Mode is also available via the ultra-wide camera; the ultra-wide camera can also be used with Pro mode.

For Night Mode, SamMobile said you can either let the camera choose the exposure or use the maximum possible exposure, giving you some control over the outcome.

You also now have access to three new camera effects in portrait mode: backdrop, high-key mono, and low-key mono. These effects make it easy to get creative with the portraits by changing the background’s color. It’s a convenient feature when you don’t have a studio to shoot in and can’t control what’s behind your subject.

Unfortunately, one of the Galaxy S21’s best camera features, Director View, hasn’t made its way to the Galaxy S20 or Galaxy Note 20. SamMobile speculates it’s due to limitations in the ISP (image signal processor), which means there’s likely little hope it’ll come to older Samsung Galaxy devices.

The software update for the Galaxy S20 series has firmware version G98xxXXU7DUC7, while the update for the Galaxy Note 20 series has firmware version N98xxXXU1DUC8. You can see if they’re available by going to Settings > Software update.

When the Galaxy S21 series was introduced earlier this year, its camera hardware and software was one of its main selling points. Director’s View, as we mentioned, is one of the biggest features, and there’s also Vlogger View, multiple mic recording, and more.