Here’s a look at the Galaxy S21’s custom colors, including Phantom Titanium

When Samsung unveils its Galaxy S21 series in two days, we could be in for a big surprise. It seems that in addition to the standard release of colors, Samsung could also launch a pallet of custom colors to provide users with much more variety than is typically featured in a new lineup of devices.

A few different sources released images of the Galaxy S21 series in custom colors. From what we can tell, “custom colors” just means Samsung is planning to release more colors outside of the standard palette. We’ve known for a while that Samsung would release the Galaxy S21 series in black, white, pink, and purple. The custom colors greatly expand on what we’ve seen leaked thus far.

"Custom Colors" for the Galaxy S21 series. pic.twitter.com/etynIOMIBO — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 12, 2021

Companies typically like to launch new devices in only a few colors, or launch new colors in the middle of a product’s lifecycle. Samsung is seemingly changing things up by launching its Galaxy S21 series in several colors right from the start, including shades of grey, brown, blue, and black. 91Mobiles claims the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come in a Phantom Titanium, while Roland Quandt shared an image of the S21 Ultra in five different colors.

The Galaxy S21 Plus will apparently come in five colors as well, including a red and light blue, while the Galaxy S21 will come in four colors. That’s a lot of options for people who are tired of seeing their smartphone of choice released in just one or two colors.

Based on the colors alone, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 series looks like some of the most stylish series the company has ever released. There’s an option for everyone, and Samsung does a pretty good job of differentiating the models, with the Galaxy S21 Ultra featuring a darker color palette and the Galaxy S21 featuring brighter, more playful colors.

