New Galaxy S21 FE renders offer our best look yet at Samsung’s affordable flagship

lThe Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was expected by some to make an appearance at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked. While we got a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (among other devices, too), there wasn’t a peep about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. We’ve seen a number of leaks and rumors about this particular phone and we already know a decent bit of what there is to know about it, though there hasn’t been any kind of official unveiling. Now CAD models have leaked, courtesy of Evan Blass of @evleaks fame, and in White, Green, Gray, Violet, and Blue as well.

These renders are our most complete look at this phone yet, and the links tweeted by Blass can be interacted with from within your browser if you want to check them out in complete detail. There’s no headphone jack, for those who may have been hoping for a surprise.

The phone bears a strong resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy S21 which is to be expected given that the S20 FE looked very similar to the regular S20 series as well. It’s likely that the Galaxy S21 FE will be positioned just like its predecessor was as a slightly cheaper flagship smartphone. From what we can see in these leaked renders, the S21 FE has a triple camera array on the back and a single hole-punch selfie camera which corroborates previously leaked marketing images.

For a time, it was thought that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might have actually been canceled. The ongoing chip shortage may have caused some problems for Samsung, and it has been reported that the company may be switching some production to an Exynos chipset. According to a report out last month, Samsung initially planned to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in August this year, potentially even at Unpacked.