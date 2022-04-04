Grab the Galaxy S21 FE for just $550 today ($150 off)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (“Fan Edition”) was a good phone on paper when it was released earlier this year, but considering it had a year-old chipset and minimal improvements over the older Galaxy S21, the starting price of $699 didn’t really make any sense. Samsung started dropping the price shortly afterwards, and now you can get one for $549.99 at multiple retailers — $150 below the original MSRP.

The Galaxy S21 FE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, 6GB RAM (8GB on the 256GB model), a 4,500mAh battery, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging (plus reverse wireless charging), an in-display fingerprint sensor, and three rear cameras (12MP primary, 12MP wide-angle, 8MP telephoto). There’s no headphone jack or microSD card slot. The 128GB storage option is the cheapest, at $549.99, but the 256GB version is also on sale for $619.99.

If you’re on the fence, you should check out our full Galaxy S21 FE review. The short version is that this phone is almost identical to last year’s regular Galaxy S21, with a slightly larger display and a plastic shell instead of metal. Samsung originally promised three major Android OS updates and four years of security patches, but that was later increased to four Android updates and five years of security updates. The Galaxy S21 FE shipped with Android 12, so it should receive Android 13, 14, 15, and 16 when they become available. That’s a long support period for a $550 phone.

Samsung appears to have all four color options in stock on its online store, including Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White. Amazon is out of the Lavender option, at least as of when this article was published. Samsung’s store also gives you the option to trade in an older device, which can drop the price even further by up to $300 (depending on the trade-in model and condition).