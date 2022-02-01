Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $600 today ($100 off)

Samsung finally released the Galaxy S21 FE (“Fan Edition”) last month after an extended period of delays, and while the finished product is a good phone, the suggested retail price of $700 is not a great value at all. Thankfully, the real discounts are starting to show up, not just pre-order bonuses or free earbuds. Now you can get the 128GB Galaxy S21 FE from Amazon for $599.99, a $100 discount from the original price.

The Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, 6GB RAM (8GB on the 256GB model), a 4,500mAh battery, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging (plus reverse wireless charging), an in-display fingerprint sensor, and three rear cameras (12MP primary, 12MP wide-angle, 8MP telephoto). There’s no headphone jack or microSD card slot.

Check out our Galaxy S21 FE review for our full thoughts, but the short version is that this is almost identical to last year’s regular Galaxy S21. The screen is slightly larger, the telephoto camera is a bit worse, and it has a plastic shell instead of a mix of plastic and glass — but it’s more or less the same phone. However, since this is a brand new device and Samsung promises three generations of Android OS upgrades, it will get one more major Android update than the rest of the Galaxy S21 series.

It didn’t make any sense to pay $700 for the Galaxy S21 FE, so it’s great to see this early discount. Unfortunately, it only seems to be available at Amazon — Best Buy is still showing the full price (though activating it on some carriers can get you $200 off), and Samsung’s own online store also lists the phone at $699.99 without a trade-in. Amazon seems to have all the color options available for $100 off, including Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White.