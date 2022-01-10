Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos 2100 SoC lands in India

After several delays, Samsung finally unveiled the highly-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE earlier this month. The latest Fan Edition device from the company is a trimmed-down version of the standard Galaxy S21, and it offers pretty much everything that you get with the flagship device. The international variant of the device packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC, a large 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 8GB RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, and decent camera hardware. However, Samsung has made one major alteration in the Indian variant.

Samsung today launched the all-new Galaxy S21 FE in India. Unlike the international variant, the model launched in India features the Exynos 2100 SoC. Other than that, the device is the same as the international variant. Check out the table below for a quick overview of its specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Build Plastic back

Metal frame Dimensions & Weight 155.7 x 74.5 x x 7.9mm

177g Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X flat display

2340 x 1080p

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate in Gaming Mode SoC Exynos 2100 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB

8GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

25W wired fast charging support

15W wireless charging support

Reverse wireless charging support Security Optical in-display fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 123° FoV

Telephoto: 8MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, 30x space zoom, OIS Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.2 Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Bluetooth Software One UI 4 based on Android 12 Other Features Samsung Pay with NFC

It’s worth noting that while Samsung is offering a 6GB+128GB base variant of the Galaxy S21 FE in international markets, the company has only launched two RAM and storage configurations in India — 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Despite that, the Indian variant will be available at a slightly lower starting price.

The Galaxy S21 FE will go on sale in India starting January 11. The 8GB+128GB model will set you back ₹49,999 (~$675), while the 8GB+256GB variant will be available for ₹53,999 (~$728). The device will be available on Samsung’s website, Amazon.in, and select retail stores in the region. If you purchase the Galaxy S21 FE before January 17 using an HDFC Bank card, you’ll be eligible for a ₹5,000 cashback.

For more details about the Galaxy S21 FE and a detailed comparison with the vanilla Galaxy S21, check out our previous coverage.