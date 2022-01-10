Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos 2100 SoC lands in India
After several delays, Samsung finally unveiled the highly-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE earlier this month. The latest Fan Edition device from the company is a trimmed-down version of the standard Galaxy S21, and it offers pretty much everything that you get with the flagship device. The international variant of the device packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC, a large 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 8GB RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, and decent camera hardware. However, Samsung has made one major alteration in the Indian variant.
Samsung today launched the all-new Galaxy S21 FE in India. Unlike the international variant, the model launched in India features the Exynos 2100 SoC. Other than that, the device is the same as the international variant. Check out the table below for a quick overview of its specifications.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Specifications
|Specification
|Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
|Build
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|Exynos 2100
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|Optical in-display fingerprint sensor
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|32MP f/2.2
|Port(s)
|USB Type-C
|Audio
|Connectivity
|Software
|One UI 4 based on Android 12
|Other Features
|Samsung Pay with NFC
It’s worth noting that while Samsung is offering a 6GB+128GB base variant of the Galaxy S21 FE in international markets, the company has only launched two RAM and storage configurations in India — 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Despite that, the Indian variant will be available at a slightly lower starting price.
The Galaxy S21 FE will go on sale in India starting January 11. The 8GB+128GB model will set you back ₹49,999 (~$675), while the 8GB+256GB variant will be available for ₹53,999 (~$728). The device will be available on Samsung’s website, Amazon.in, and select retail stores in the region. If you purchase the Galaxy S21 FE before January 17 using an HDFC Bank card, you’ll be eligible for a ₹5,000 cashback.
