Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos 2100 SoC lands in India
January 10, 2022 3:19am Comment

After several delays, Samsung finally unveiled the highly-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE earlier this month. The latest Fan Edition device from the company is a trimmed-down version of the standard Galaxy S21, and it offers pretty much everything that you get with the flagship device. The international variant of the device packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC, a large 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 8GB RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, and decent camera hardware. However, Samsung has made one major alteration in the Indian variant.

Samsung today launched the all-new Galaxy S21 FE in India. Unlike the international variant, the model launched in India features the Exynos 2100 SoC. Other than that, the device is the same as the international variant. Check out the table below for a quick overview of its specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Specifications

SpecificationSamsung Galaxy S21 FE
Build
  • Plastic back
  • Metal frame
Dimensions & Weight
  • 155.7 x 74.5 x x 7.9mm
  • 177g
Display
  • 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X flat display
  • 2340 x 1080p
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 240Hz touch sampling rate in Gaming Mode
SoCExynos 2100
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB
  • 8GB + 256GB
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500mAh
  • 25W wired fast charging support
  • 15W wireless charging support
  • Reverse wireless charging support
SecurityOptical in-display fingerprint sensor
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 12MP f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 123° FoV
  • Telephoto: 8MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, 30x space zoom, OIS
Front Camera(s)32MP f/2.2
Port(s)USB Type-C
Audio
  • Stereo speakers
  • Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • 4G LTE
  • Dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
  • Bluetooth
SoftwareOne UI 4 based on Android 12
Other FeaturesSamsung Pay with NFC

It’s worth noting that while Samsung is offering a 6GB+128GB base variant of the Galaxy S21 FE in international markets, the company has only launched two RAM and storage configurations in India — 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Despite that, the Indian variant will be available at a slightly lower starting price.

The Galaxy S21 FE will go on sale in India starting January 11. The 8GB+128GB model will set you back ₹49,999 (~$675), while the 8GB+256GB variant will be available for ₹53,999 (~$728). The device will be available on Samsung’s website, Amazon.in, and select retail stores in the region. If you purchase the Galaxy S21 FE before January 17 using an HDFC Bank card, you’ll be eligible for a ₹5,000 cashback.

For more details about the Galaxy S21 FE and a detailed comparison with the vanilla Galaxy S21, check out our previous coverage.

