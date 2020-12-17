Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra leak in official renders

As we approach Samsung’s rumored January 14 Unpacked event, the frequency of leaks has really picked up. Just yesterday, we got our first press render of the front of the Galaxy S21. Today, even more press renders have been leaked, showcasing the redesigned camera module and the lineup’s different colors.

The latest renders were shared on Twitter by Ishan Agarwal, who said the new colors are called Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Grey, and Phantom White. It’s a really nice looking lineup of colors; the Phantom Violet stands out as my favorite, although it’s tough to beat the stealthy look of the Phantom Grey.

With these press renders out in the wild, nothing is really left to the imagination ahead of Samsung’s upcoming event. As we’ve seen from other leaked images, the Galaxy S21 series will feature a display with a very minimal bezel, a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera, and a camera module that’s been redesigned. It looks very high-end and improved over the Galaxy S20 series.

What these renders don’t show is whether or not the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature S Pen support. While there have been conflicting reports about Samsung ditching the Note series, rumors suggest the company is bringing its stylus to its Galaxy S line for the first time in its history. That would be a major change and potentially give the Galaxy S21 Ultra an edge over the competition.

Shortly after images of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus were leaked, WinFuture released a few press renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra that reveals Samsung is going all out with the premium device. The camera module appears to feature four different lenses, highlighted by what is reportedly a 108MP sensor and a cutout for laser autofocus. Despite there being an array of sensors, the camera hump is elegantly integrated into the design, which supposedly comes in a Phantom Silver finish.

With Samsung rumored to hold an Unpacked event on January 14, it won’t be long before the Galaxy S21 series becomes official. But considering how frequent the leaks have been as of late, we will likely see a lot more of the lineup before that date hits.