Galaxy S21’s June update may have improved the camera lag issue

Samsung has been quick to push out updates to its Galaxy S21 series, and the June 2021 update already started rolling out at the beginning of this month. As it turns out, the June 2021 update may have also fixed an annoying camera lag issue too, which makes this of the more important updates rolling out for the Galaxy S21 series.

To give a brief primer of the situation: Some users have reported camera lag problems when shooting at high magnification levels on the Galaxy S21 series, though I have also seen videos of the camera lagging in other situations too. Here’s a video comparing the shutter lag problem on the Galaxy S21 Ultra versus the iPhone 12 Pro:

And here’s a video that tests the camera lag after the June update.

The software update rolling out now also includes portrait mode engine optimizations, and optimizations were also made when shooting in high magnification zoom. SamMobile also reports that performance is certainly improved, but that it’s not perfect yet. The latest update has now reached the USA, as reported by SamMobile, and as outlined on the Samsung community forums (in Korean, via SamMobile), it definitely does seem to fix some of the camera lag problems. There are also apparently fixes for overheating problems that some users faced.

In the USA, Comcast and Xfinity Mobile are rolling it out to their Galaxy S21 devices. Other features include the ability to scan a QR code saved in your gallery, and improvements to video call effects have also been made. The June 2021 patch is in tow too, meaning that you’ll have all of the latest security patches. The firmware version for the new update is G99xUSQU4AUF5, and it should be rolling out to devices in the USA very soon if you don’t have it already. You can download and install the update if you have it already by navigating to Settings, Software update, and tapping Download and install.