The Galaxy S21’s launcher integrates the Google Discover feed

The all-new Galaxy S21 series is finally here, and Samsung has packed it with a bunch of exciting new tech. The three devices in the lineup feature the latest flagship chipsets from Qualcomm and Samsung, they offer some impressive camera hardware, and the company has even updated its One UI skin for the devices to include some cool new features. These include features like Object Eraser that can remove unwanted objects or people from photos, Private Share to control who gets access to the content you share, and much more. As seen in a previous leak, the Galaxy S21 series also gets Google Discover feed integration in the launcher.

The Google Discover feed integration in the Galaxy S21 lineup is a result of Google closely working with Samsung to offer tighter integration of the former’s services in the new devices. In a recent blog post on the matter, Google notes: “A single swipe from your home screen will give you the option for personalized content with Discover, while our screen reader TalkBack has been revamped so that people with blindness or trouble seeing their displays can use spoken feedback and gestures to navigate their phone without having to look at the screen (varies by carrier and market availability).”

Along with Google Discover feed integration, you’ll also find better Google Duo functionality on the Galaxy S21 lineup and support for Google’s RCS chat in the Samsung Messages app (region/carrier specific). The post further highlights that Google is also adding seamless integration of its Nest smart home products in the Samsung SmartThings app, and Samsung Galaxy S21 users will even be able to see connected Nest devices in the Quick Settings panel on their devices. Furthermore, the company is adding SmartThings support in Android Auto, which will allow users to control their smart home devices from their car’s display. Additionally, Samsung Smart TV users will now also be able to mirror their Google Duo calls to their TV.