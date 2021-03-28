Today only, save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and get $50 in instant credit!

It’s the final day of the Samsung Discover event! They’ve saved the best for last, too, and today only you can save $200 on the Galaxy S21 Plus! On top of that, you’ll receive $50 in instant credit for your purchase. That seems good to use for a new case to go with your new device!

Earlier in the week, Samsung revealed some impressive trade-in deals for the Galaxy S21 Plus, but the problem with trade-in deals is that you need to have a good phone to get the maximum discount. Instead, today’s deal is just a flat discount that you can combine with trade-in offers for even bigger savings. Normally $1,000, this brings the middle child of the new flagship series to $800.

When you purchase the Galaxy S21 Plus, you’ll also receive $50 in instant credit. This is perfect for a new accessory or two to go with your new smartphone! All around, this is an impressive discount on a newly released phone.

You may not have seen much hype about the Galaxy S21 Plus. That’s mainly because the standard Galaxy S21 is seen as the affordable flagship experience, and the Ultra is the high-end flagship, leaving the Plus in an awkward spot. But, at $200 off, that makes the Plus the same price as the standard Galaxy S21, and with the upgrades, it’s worth purchasing. That’s not even factoring in trade-ins and the instant credit! Finally, this deal is available on both unlocked and carrier phones, so you don’t have to feel locked in one way or the other.

Just remember, this deal only lasts until the end of the day, so don’t sleep on it!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Today only, save big on a new flagship! The Galaxy S21 Plus is $200 off, and you'll get $50 in instant credit, as well. Save $200 at Samsung

If you want to see all of the Samsung Discover Week deals, check out their deal page below. Today’s the last day, so it’s your last chance to grab whatever you’ve been eyeing this week!