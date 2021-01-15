Here are the Samsung Store pre-order bonuses for the Galaxy S21 around the globe!

So, you’re looking to buy a smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy S21 line. I don’t blame you, the new lineup does look awesome! But if you’re a frugal shopper, you may be wondering what bonuses you can get with a Galaxy S21 pre-order. We have you covered, as we’ve gathered the exclusive pre-order bonuses from around from world!

Samsung Store – United States

In the United States, a Galaxy S21 pre-order will get you the new GalaxyTag for free. One less item you’ll lose! You’ll also get some pre-order credit, depending on the phone you pre-order. It’s $100 for the standard S21, $150 for the S21 Plus, and $200 for the S21 Ultra.

Samsung Store – India

The pre-orders for India will not be live until January 15, but you will get a SmartTag for free, as well as Samsung Shop Vouchers up to ₹10,000 if you are an HDFC Bank customer (₹5,000 for Samsung Upgrade customers). No Galaxy Buds Pro though, unfortunately!

Samsung Store – China

China, like India, will not have pre-orders live until January 15. In Hong Kong, pre-ordering the S21 Ultra will get you a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and the new GalaxyTag. If you’re grabbing any of the S21 line, you’ll also get discounts on the Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Fit2, and cases for your new phone. In Mainland China, the deals are a little different — you can get a free screen replacement for the first six months, and you’ll also get 100¥ in credit.

Samsung Store – United Kingdom

In the UK, pre-ordering any of the Galaxy S21 line will get you two freebies–the new GalaxyTag, and the newest product of the Galaxy Buds line, the Galaxy Buds Pro. In addition, you can take advantage of pre-order deals to save even more.

Samsung Store – Europe

In Germany, France, and Spain, you get the same pre-order bonuses as in the UK, with the free Galaxy Buds Pro and the new GalaxyTag. Just head to the right store page for your country and get to pre-ordering!

Samsung Store – Latin America

You can’t forget about Latin America! They have the same deals as Europe–the purchase of a Galaxy S21 phone news you a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro, and a free GalaxyTag. That’s a nice little bundle!

Samsung Store – Russia

You guessed it–if you’re in Russia, you’ll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro, and the new GalaxyTag. Outside of the United States, India, and China, the pre-order bonuses are pretty uniform!