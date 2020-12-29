Here’s what Samsung’s official cases for the Galaxy S21 series will look like

While there are still a few weeks left for the Galaxy S21 series launch, we’ve already learned almost everything there is to know about the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen plenty of leaks about the devices that have highlighted their design and specifications. We’ve also seen leaks that reveal crucial information about some of the new software changes that Samsung may announce at launch.

On top of that, we’ve managed to confirm that the top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature S Pen support, and Samsung will offer special cases for the device with a dedicated slot to hold the S Pen. Although we’re yet to see what these special cases will look like, renowned leaker Ishan Agarwal has now managed to procure renders of some of the official cases for the Galaxy S21 series.

According to a recent report from MySmartPrice, Samsung will offer two types of flip cases for the Galaxy S21 series, along with clear standing cases, protective cases, silicone cases, and leather cases for all three devices. The company will also offer premium fabric-finish Kvadrat cases for the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The flip cases, silicone cases, and leather cases will be available in a couple of colorways, while the protective cases and Kvadrat cases will only come in two color options. Check out the renders attached above for a quick look at all of the cases that will be available for the Galaxy S21 series at launch.

It’s worth noting that while MySmartPrice doesn’t talk about S Pen support on any of the cases mentioned above, Ishan Agarwal’s tweet on the matter highlights that the Clear View case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have space to house the S Pen. Since it’s difficult to make out exactly how the Clear View case will accommodate the stylus from these renders, we hope to see clearer images of the case showcasing the S Pen slot soon.