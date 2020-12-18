Galaxy S21 series leaks reveal European pricing, downloadable wallpapers, and full S21 Ultra specs

This week alone has seen a number of major Galaxy S21 leaks, including press renders and a hands-on video. Now we have even more content to share. Samsung just can’t seem to keep its upcoming devices under wraps.

Galaxy S21 series pricing (Europe)

First up is possible pricing for the Galaxy S21 series in Europe. The info comes courtesy of 91Mobiles.

Samsung Galaxy S21: €849

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: €1,049 (€1,099 for 256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: €1,399

What’s notable is the starting price of the Galaxy S21 is lower than this year’s Galaxy S20. The prior (or current) model launched for €999, so Samsung appears to be making a concerted effort to make its entry flagship device more affordable.

However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra appears to be a little more expensive than the Galaxy S20 Ultra. That could be due to the improved camera module and rumored S Pen support.

Galaxy S21 Ultra specs

Speaking of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, WinFuture has what are purported to be the device’s specs. For a more comprehensive breakdown, you can follow the source link, but below is what we’re expecting from the upcoming handset.

Specification Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Dimensions & Weight 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm

228 grams Display 6.8 inch Infinity-O-Edge display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Always On, WQHD + (3200 x 1440 pixels), 1-120 Hz, 1600 nit, 515 ppi, Gorilla Glass 7 SoC Samsung Exynos 2100 Octacore CPU 3x 2.8 + 4x 2.4 + 1x 2.9 GHz RAM & Storage 12 GB RAM

128/256/512 GB storage Battery & Charging 5000 mAh, fast charging, Qi charging Sensors Accelerometer, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, proximity detection, gyroscope, compass, hall sensor, brightness sensor, UWB Rear Camera(s) Quad camera, 108 MP (wide-angle lens, f / 1.8, 79 °, 24mm, 1 / 1.33 “, 0.8 µm, OIS) + 12 MP (ultra-wide-angle lens, f / 2.2, 120 °, 13mm, 1 / 2.55”, 1.4 µm, AF) + 10 MP (telephoto lens, f / 2.4, 35 °, 72mm, 1 / 3.24 “, 1.22 µm, OIS) + 10 MP (telephoto lens, f / 4.9, 10 °, 240mm, 1 / 3.24”, 1.22 µm, OIS), 3 and 10 times hybrid optical zoom, autofocus (PDAF, Laser AF), flash Front Camera(s) 40 MP (f / 2.2, 80 °, 1 / 2.8 “, 0.7 µm, 25mm, AF) Video 7680 x 4320 pixels (30 fps, 8K UHD), 3840 x 2160 pixels (30/60 fps, 4K UHD), 1920 x 1080 pixels (30/60/240 fps, FHD), 1280 x 720 pixels (960 fps, HD ) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi AX Cellular 2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G Software Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 Other Features Waterproof to IP68, Wireless PowerShare, ANT +, DeX, child mode, data security Knox, geo-tagging, sync function, dual SIM (nano) + E-SIM, face recognition Galaxy S21 wallpapers Finally, even though the Galaxy S21 series isn’t even available, you can already download the static and live wallpapers. There are 16 in total— four of which are for DeX—all featuring a textured, artistic look. They’re not too overwhelming and bright and should look very nice on Samsung’s high-resolution displays. You can download the wallpapers here.



