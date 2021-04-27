Samsung rolls out May 2021 security patches, camera improvements, and more to the Galaxy S21 series

After rolling out the April 2021 security patches to a host of Galaxy devices over the last few weeks, Samsung has now started rolling out the May 2021 update to its flagship Galaxy S21 lineup. Along with the latest Android security patches, the update includes improvements for both the Camera and Quick Share.

As per a recent report from Sammobile, the update (firmware version G99xBXXU3AUDA) measures almost 1.2GB, and it has started rolling out to Galaxy S21 users in Europe. As mentioned earlier, it includes the Android security patches for May 2021, improvements for camera performance, and Quick Share enhancements. You can see the complete changelog in the image attached below.

As with all major updates from Samsung, the latest update for the Galaxy S21 series is rolling out to a limited number of users in Europe at the moment. It should gradually expand to more regions in the coming weeks. In case you haven’t received the update notification yet, you can check for it by heading to the Software Updates section in the Settings app. Alternatively, you can download the update package from Sammobile’s firmware archive and install it manually.

Once most Galaxy S21 series devices have been updated to the latest firmware release, Samsung should roll out the May 2021 security patches to more devices in its lineup. As of now, we have no official information from Samsung regarding the next device in line to receive the update, but we expect it to be either a Galaxy Note or Galaxy A series phone. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as Samsung starts rolling out the May 2021 security patches to more devices.

It’s also worth noting that Samsung hasn’t detailed the May 2021 security patch in its changelog. We’ll share more details about it when Google rolls it out for its Pixel lineup early next month.