Galaxy S21 series, Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord N10 5G and more gain AR apps support

Following up on the last update, which saw twelve Android smartphones gaining support for the Google Play Service for AR, Google is back again with augmented reality SDK support for some more phones. 28 new devices have been added to the official list, including the Galaxy S21 series, Galay F41, OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Mi 10i, Reno 5 Pro 5G, Moto G Power, and more. With the Google Play Services for AR, owners of these phones can now create and enjoy immersive augmented reality experiences using their existing cameras and sensors.

Following Android smartphones now support Google Play Services for AR:

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

OPPO A93 5G

OPPO A94

OPPO F19 Pro+

OPPO Find X3

OPPO Find X3 Pro

OPPO K7X

OPPO Reno 4 SE 5G

OPPO Reno 5 5G

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 4G

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Sharp AQUOS sense4 plus

Sharp AQUOS sense5G

Sony Xperia Pro

Vinsmart Live 4

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G

Interestingly, the list also includes some unreleased devices such as the OPPO A94, Find X3 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. Usually, Google pushes the ARCore SDK to devices after their official launch. All devices need to pass Google’s certification process before they get added to the list of ARCore supported devices.

All of the above smartphones should automatically receive the Google Play Services for AR via a Play Store update. In fact, many devices will already have the AR services up and running. In case it’s not available on your phone yet, you can also consider sideloading the APK from APKMirror. However, it’s always recommended that you wait for the automatic rollout as manual installation may lead to occasional lagging and crashing due to improper calibration. To check if your smartphone supports AR, you can find the full list of compatible devices here.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for the tip!