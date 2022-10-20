Samsung rolls out third One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S21 series

Samsung has been doing a great job releasing One UI 5 beta updates for its flagship devices. Over the last few weeks, the company has released beta builds of the software to several smartphones, including the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and more. Some of these devices, like the Galaxy S21 series, have even received a bug fix update after the initial release, and it doesn’t seem like Samsung will slow down anytime soon. The company has now started rolling out the third One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S21 series, and here’s everything you need to know about the update.

The latest One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S21 series (firmware version ZVJ6) has started rolling out to Galaxy S21 users in India. Like the second One UI 5 beta for the devices, the third beta update also focuses on addressing bugs. According to a screenshot of the changelog shared on our forums, the update includes the following changes:

(Dual Messenger) Notification authority is added in the KakaoTalk dual messenger app

T hearing aid connection status Song is being played with sound

(Camera) S OS>Filter selection and filter maintenance settings> Scene optimizer is disabled during T OS Fota

The color of the home desktop is changed at the time of right

Camera: FD Box position is corrected when zooming in the face recognition state

Fixed force closure of App when turning off Bluetooth while connected to Galaxy Buds2 Pro

As mentioned previously, the latest One UI 5 beta update for the Galaxy S21 series is currently rolling out to users in India. But it should make its way to other regions in the coming days. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.

Have you received the latest One UI 5 beta on your Galaxy S21 series device? Does the update bring any changes that are not listed in the changelog above? Let us know in the comments section below.

