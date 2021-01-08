Galaxy S21 Ultra preorders could get you a free Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Smart Tag

Samsung may offer a pretty sweet preorder incentive when the Galaxy S21 series is announced. According to a banner shared by Evan Blass, those who preorder the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will receive the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Smart Tag for free.

If you’ve been following the rumor mill, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the first Galaxy S device to feature S Pen support. So, that’s yet another reason why you might consider preordering.



“Pre-order now and claim a free gift,” the banner reads. Considering the earbuds and tracking accessory will have a combined value of over $200, that’s a pretty good deal. However, it’s unclear if there’s any fine print attached to the preorder bonus.

A separate Tweet from @TheGolax_ suggests if you preorder the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21 Plus, you’ll receive the Galaxy Buds Live and a Smart Tag. Either way, you’ll receive Samsung’s Tile competitor and a pair of true wireless earbuds, but you’ll only get the new Galaxy Buds Pro if you preorder the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

We’ve seen a lot of the Galaxy Buds Pro over the last few weeks. In addition to leaked photos of the earbuds, we’ve seen a video of the earbuds in action, and reports about price, features, and more. Apparently, they’ll launch for $199 and offer improved noise cancellation, a 2-way speaker, and IPX7 water resistance.

Meanwhile, the Smart Tag tracker is a small accessory that will allow Samsung owners to easily track their devices. Put Smart Tag on your keys, for example, and you’ll be able to see where they are on your phone.

Samsung has announced an Unpacked event for January 14, where it’s expected to introduce the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Smart Tag. We’ll get all the details then, including what kind of preorder incentives Samsung will offer.