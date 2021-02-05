Galaxy S21 features wireless support for Samsung DeX on PC

We can think of several reasons why you should consider Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 series. In addition to having premium builds and next-level terrific camera systems, the devices are powerful. Turns out, the new devices also feature the best DeX support around.

Samsung DeX is Samsung’s desktop-mode software that lets you turn your Galaxy S or Tab device into a portable PC. It can run on-device (but only on Tab series devices), on an external monitor/TV (either wirelessly using Miracast or wired with a USB-C to HDMI adapter), or as a windowed application on a Windows/macOS PC.

Running Samsung DeX under Windows 10/macOS requires downloading Samsung’s DeX for PC software. Previously, you could only run DeX for PC with a wired connection between your Galaxy device and your PC. However, the Galaxy S21 supports running DeX for PC wirelessly, so long as both your PC and your phone are on the same wireless network. The news was first pointed out by Android Police.

Images: Android Police

If you’ve never given Samsung DeX a chance, now might be the time to do it. And if you don’t own a new Galaxy S21, don’t worry; SamMobile suggests this wireless DeX-to-PC support will make its way to older Galaxy devices. After all, when the Galaxy Note 20 series launched, it featured wireless DeX-to-TV support, which was then brought to older Galaxy smartphones.

The process of wirelessly starting DeX on a PC is pretty straightforward. Simply pull down the notification shade and tap the appropriate icon to start searching for a PC that’s on the same network and has Samsung’s DeX for PC software installed. Then, connect. Apparently, there are issues with the S Pen if you’re using the S21 Ultra, and there’s also some noticeable input lag. That means if you want to game, you should go the wired route.

DeX is designed to take “multitasking to a new level,” according to Samsung. “Access multiple apps from your PC while still taking calls or checking texts on your smartphone… It’s productivity like you’ve never experienced before.”