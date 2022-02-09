Samsung brings Galaxy S22 camera features to Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 family of phones comes with plenty of camera features you can use in the Camera app, but you’ll also be able to use them on social media apps. Samsung has announced that it’s working with Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram to make the Galaxy S22’s advanced camera features available directly within these apps.

Among the features supported in these is night mode photography, which is a major deal. Night mode involves a lot of processing to get good pictures in low-light environments, so getting those features in social media apps is going to be very helpful. They will also support smooth zoom, and you’ll even be able to use your telephoto lens to take pictures directly within the app. These are all features typically only available in Samsung’s own camera app, so that’s a big deal.

On the video side of things, you’ll also be able to capture portrait video directly in these social media apps. This feature uses object recognition to blur the background and help the subject of the video stand out, and you’ll be able to do that without opening the camera app itself. Autofocus during video recording, digital image stabilization, and Super HDR video are also all available in social media apps. Super HDR is another big new feature in the Galaxy S22 cameras, allowing you to capture more detailed shots of people and objects when there’s a strong backlight.

Samsung only mentioned TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, so if you’re hoping to use these Galaxy S22 camera features with another social media app, you might be out of luck. Samsung hasn’t announced any APIs as of yet that would allow other apps to also have these features, but that could always happen in the future.

If you’re interested in buying the new Galaxy S22 phones, you can use the links below or check out the best deals on the Galaxy S22 family right now.

