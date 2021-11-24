New Galaxy S22 Ultra leak spills the beans on the camera hardware

Earlier this month, we got our first real-life look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the most premium and feature-packed phone in the upcoming Galaxy S22 lineup. Now a fresh leak has shed light on the phone’s camera hardware.

According to known Samsung tipster IceUniverse, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 108MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto shooter, and a 10MP periscope lens.

S22 Ultra camera

108MP+12MP+12MP+12MP, wrong

108MP+10MP+10MP+12MP, correct

108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 “0.8 um F1.8 FOV 85

12MP 0.6X sony 1/2.55″ 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120

10MP 10X new sony 1/3.52″ 1.12um F4.9 FOV 11

10MP 3X new sony 1/3.52” 1.12um F2.4 FOV 36 pic.twitter.com/RsS9fPK0hC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2021



According to the tipster, the main camera uses an improved version of the 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 1/1.33 focal length, and 0.8μm. The 10MP telephoto and periscope shooters also use the newer Sony sensors. However, their zoom capabilities remain the same: the periscope offers 10x optical zoom while the telephoto lens has 3x optical zoom. Finally, the 12MP ultra-wide camera is seemingly unchanged from the last model.

The zoom camera bit matches a previous report from GalaxyClub, which claimed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would use the same zoom cameras as the last year’s model.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra may not see any big camera upgrades this time around, but its smaller siblings, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, are tipped to receive some drastic camera improvements. According to previous reports, both phones will feature a 50MP GN5 primary shooter.

The Galaxy S22 lineup is reportedly launching in early 2022. As per notable tipster John Prosser, the South Korean smartphone giant will hold a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 6, where it would take the wraps off of the new Galaxy trio.

Featured image: Galaxy S21 Ultra