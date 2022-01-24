Samsung Galaxy S22 European pricing leaks ahead of the official launch

Thanks to a steady stream of leaks over the past few months, we know quite a lot about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 phones, including their specifications and design. You can already pre-book a Galaxy S22 and get a $50 credit towards your purchase. Now ahead of the official release, a fresh leak has revealed potential pricing of the Galaxy S22 lineup.

Reliable tipster Roland Quandt has shared European pricing details for all SKUs of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. As per the leak, the regular and Plus models will arrive in two memory variants while the top-tier Ultra model will be made available in three memory/storage variants. The lineup will start at €849 while the Plus and Ultra base models will set you back €1049 and €1190, respectively. Early rumors suggested that the Galaxy S22 series may cost less than the Galaxy S21. However, according to Quandt, pricing will remain the same as the last year — at least in Europe.

Alleged European pricing of the Galaxy S22 series:

Galaxy S22 (8GB/128GB) — €849

Galaxy S22 (12GB/256GB ) — €899

Galaxy S22 Plus (8GB/128GB) — €1049

Galaxy S22 Plus (12GB/256GB) — €1099

Galaxy S22 Ultra (8GB/128GB) — €1249

Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB/256GB) — €1349

Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB/512GB) — €1449

Interestingly, the leak mentions that the base model of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will pack 8GB of RAM, a step down from the last year’s base model which shipped with 12GB RAM. There also doesn’t seem to be an SKU with 16GB RAM as previously rumored. It’s unclear if the above SKUs will be available in all markets or availability will vary differ from region to region.

While Samsung hasn’t yet confirmed an official launch date for the Galaxy S22 series, rumors have it the new lineup will launch on February 8.

Featured image: Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus leaked render by OnLeaks