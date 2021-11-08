Samsung could be planning to start the new year with a new phone

Earlier this month, a leak from SamMobiles revealed that Samsung was all set to launch the Galaxy S22 lineup in early February next year. While the report didn’t reveal the exact launch date, a fresh leak from John Prosser has confirmed when the South Korean giant plans to unveil its 2022 flagship lineup.

According to John Prosser from Front Page Tech, Samsung is planning to hold an Unpacked event on February 8, 2022, where the company would take the wraps off of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Prosser further reveals that the new phones will be available for pre-order on launch day and start shipping from February 18.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak… EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022 Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022 🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

Prosser has also leaked the launch date of the Galaxy S21 FE. Corroborating SamMobiles’ previous report, Prosser claims that Samsung will hold an Unpacked event on January 4. The device will hit the shelves on January 11, according to the tipster.

We’re still months away from the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, but there have already been multiple leaks and reports about Samsung’s upcoming 2022 flagship lineup. As per reports, there will be three phones in the Galaxy S22 lineup, just like the last year. All three phones are rumored to pack Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2200 SoC (the US variant will likely feature the Snapdragon 888 successor). As far as the design is concerned, the standard Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will reportedly keep the last year’s design.

Meanwhile, the top-tier Galaxy S22 Ultra is widely believed to be a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note lineup. It would reportedly feature a curved display similar to the Galaxy Note 20, an S-Pen slot, a 5,000mAh battery, and identical zoom cameras as the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Featured image: Galaxy S21+