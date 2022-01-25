Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date may have just leaked

Samsung’s next flagship lineup, Galaxy S22, is just around the corner. At this point, we already know pretty much everything about the new phones including their potential pricing. And thanks to a new leak, we now also know when it’s launching.

Earlier this week, Samsung officially confirmed that it was going to held a Galaxy Unpacked event in early February. However, the company didn’t reveal a launch date. But according to a promotional image shared by reliable tipster Evan Blass AKA @evleaks, the Galaxy S22 series launch will take place on February 9. The promotional image mentions the event will start at 15:00, but it’s unclear which time zone it’s pointing to. Previous rumors mentioned that the event was being held on Feb 8 but Samsung may have changed the plans later on. Either way, Samsung should have an official announcement regarding the launch date in the coming days so we will find out soon.

Just like the last year, Samsung’s 2022 flagship lineup is expected to feature three models: the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. All three models are rumored to pack Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2200 SoC (the US and India will probably get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1). In terms of design, the standard Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are believed to retain the last year’s design, as seen in leaked renders. Both phones will reportedly feature a 50MP GN5 primary shooter.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a top-tier offering and pack the best-in-class hardware. It would reportedly feature a curved display and an S Pen slot similar to the Galaxy Note lineup. It’s rumored to pack a big 5,000mAh battery and may support 45W fast wired charging. As per previous leaks, the phone will pack a quad-camera setup on the back featuring a 108MP primary shooter along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP 10x telephoto camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. The Galaxy S22 series is currently available for pre-order.