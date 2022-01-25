Here’s the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra in every color

The Galaxy S22 series is rapidly approaching, with a release expected sometime next month, and an announcement event possibly scheduled for February 9. Most details about the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus have already leaked, but now we have final images for possibly every color variation thanks to yet another leak.

Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks on Twitter, has shared what appear to be press images for the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. We’ve already seen the base Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra a few times, but leaks for the more expensive Galaxy S22 Plus have been less common. This is one of the first detailed (reputable) leaks for the middle option of the lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The photos of the Galaxy S22 match what we’ve seen in previous leaks, and there are four colors: black, pink, dark green, and white. For comparison, the base Galaxy S21 was available in “Phantom Pink,” “Phantom Gray,” “Phantom White,” and “Phantom Violet.” This would mark a return of a black option to the cheapest Galaxy S phone, and the new green color looks great — green is my favorite color though, so I might be biased.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Plus looks… almost identical. It seems Samsung is even selling it in the same colors as the base S22. Last year’s Galaxy S21 Plus was available in a lot of colors, including “Phantom Gold,” “Phantom Red,” “Phantom Violet, “Phantom Black,” and “Phantom Silver.” Some of the colors last year were color-shifting designs, similar to some OnePlus phones, but the S22 designs appear to all be solid/uniform colors.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Finally we come to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is expected to replace the Galaxy Note lineup. The colors are mostly the same as the base S22 and S22 Plus, with the exception of the pink color, which has been replaced with a darker shade. The Galaxy S21 Ultra from last year was sold in “Phantom Black,” “Phantom Silver,” “Phantom Navy,” “Phantom Titanium,” and “Phantom Brown.”