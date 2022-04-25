Samsung Galaxy S22 series drops to lowest prices yet on Amazon

Samsung released the Galaxy S22 series earlier this year as its new flagship lineup, with three models to choose from. The phones have already gone on sale, but now they are available for their lowest prices yet on Amazon.

First up is the regular Galaxy S22, which is currently $699.99 on Amazon — that’s the same $100 off discount we’ve seen a few times already. This model has a 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (a pricer 256GB model is also available), a 3,700mAh battery, 25W charging, 5G support, and an IP68 rating.

Galaxy S22 Ultra The biggest Galaxy S22 also has the best camera setup, and an integrated S Pen. Buy at Amazon

Samsung has also discounted the Galaxy S22 Plus to $799.99, a $200 reduction from the original MSRP, and the new lowest recorded price yet (at least from Amazon). It’s not too different from the regular Galaxy S22, but it does have a larger 6.6-inch AMOLED screen, a bigger 4,500mAh battery, and 45W wired fast charging support (though it doesn’t actually reach 45W at all times).

Finally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for $999.99, a $200 reduction from the MSRP and the new lowest price yet. The phone has an even larger 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and a 5,000mAh battery, but the main selling point is the integrated S Pen stylus. The S Pen is handy for drawing or taking notes, or using as a replacement for your finger if you have gloves on. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also has the most impressive camera setup of all three phones, with a 108MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and another 10MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom.

The entire Galaxy S22 series ships with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, and Samsung has promised four major Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches. If you’re on the fence, check out our Galaxy S22 review, Galaxy S22 Plus review, and Galaxy S22 Ultra review.