Samsung Galaxy S22 series reportedly launching in early February

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next flagship lineup, Galaxy S22 series. Over the past months, we have learned plenty about the Galaxy S22 series, with leaked renders and rumored specifications giving us a fair idea as to what to expect from Samsung’s next flagship lineup. Now a report claims that the lineup will launch in early February, in line with earlier rumors.

According to a new report from South Korean publication Digital Daily, which cites a Samsung Electronics official, Samsung will hold an online “Galaxy Unpacked 2022” event on February 8, where the company will debut the Galaxy S22 series. The official says the company has internally confirmed the launch date and is “discussing the timing of sending out invitations to the end of January.” In addition, the report says the new lineup will go on sale on February 09, with general sales kicking off from February 24. Samsung Electronics’ communication team declined to comment on the report.

The launch date revealed by the Samsung official is in line with what John Prosser claimed back in November. Back then, the tipster said Samsung was going to hold a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 8, where it would take the wraps off of the new Galaxy trio.

Just like last year, Samsung’s 2022 flagship lineup will reportedly consist of three models: the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. All three models are rumored to pack Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2200 SoC (the US and India are likely to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1). As far as the design is concerned, the standard Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are believed to retain the last year’s design, as seen in leaked renders. Both phones will reportedly feature a 50MP GN5 primary shooter.

Meanwhile, the top-tier Galaxy S22 Ultra is widely believed to be a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note lineup. It would reportedly feature a curved display similar to the Galaxy Note 20, an S-Pen slot, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary shooter along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP 10x telephoto camera, and another 10MP 3x telephoto camera.

Featured image: Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus leaked render by OnLeaks