The flagships also get a new Camera Assistant app for quick access to additional camera settings.

After rolling out the first stable build of One UI 5 based on Android 13 to the Galaxy S22 series earlier this week, Samsung is now bringing a couple of new camera features to the flagship devices. The company has announced a fresh update for the Expert RAW camera app with new astrophotography features and multi-exposure support. In addition, it's rolling out a new Camera Assistant app for the devices, which gives users easy access to additional camera settings.

New astrophotography and multi-exposure features

The latest Expert RAW update for the Galaxy S22 series includes a new 'Sky guide' feature that helps users easily "pinpoint the location of constellations, solar systems, groups of stars and nebula" in the night sky. The camera then utilizes advanced AI algorithms, along with multi-segmentation and multi-frame processing, to capture stunning shots of stars, constellations, etc.

The update also brings a new Multiple exposures feature to the app, which lets you shoot several images at once and then use Overlay modes to combine them into one enhanced shot. The mode also lets you superimpose several images on top of each other to create artistic images.

Both these features are available in beta in the latest version of the Expert RAW app for the Galaxy S22 series. You can access them on your device by updating to the latest release and navigating to the Special Photo options in the app settings.

Camera Assistant

The new Camera Assistant app for the Galaxy S22 series gives users the option to enable or disable additional camera features for a more personalized shooting experience. The app gives users access to toggles to enable or disable the following features:

Auto HDR

Soften pictures

Auto lens switching

Video recording in Photo mode

Fast shutter

In addition, the app lets users choose the number of images clicked when using a timer, adjust the camera timeout duration, and get a clean preview without UI elements on HDMI displays.

You can download the latest Expert RAW update and the new Camera Assistant app from the Galaxy Store on your Galaxy S22 series device running One UI 5. Camera Assistant is also available through the Good Lock app.

Have you tried the new camera features on your Galaxy S22 series device? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.