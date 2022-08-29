Samsung Galaxy S22 series receives new camera features and QR code scanner improvements

While Samsung has already started testing One UI 5 based on Android 13 for its flagship Galaxy S22 series, the company hasn’t forgotten those still on the Android 12 release. It is rolling out a fresh Android 12 update on the stable channel, bringing a host of new camera features to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung recently shared details about the latest Android 12 update for the Galaxy S22 series on its community forums. According to the company, the release brings telephoto camera support for the hyperlapse mode, QR code scanner improvements, AI engine optimizations for Photo, Night, and Video modes, and more. It has already started rolling out to users in South Korea (via Sammy Fans), and it should reach other regions in the coming days.

While we currently don’t have access to the full changelog for the update, Samsung notes that it improves the QR code scanner performance by increasing the guide size and enhancing scan speeds when using the feature from the Quick Settings panel.

The update also fixes a bug in the QR code scanner in the Camera app, which prevented users from scanning a QR code if the Camera app recognized a document in the scene.

In addition, the update addresses another usability issue for the QR code scanner in the Camera app because of which users couldn’t access the QR code prompt after accidentally canceling the original pop-up.

Other noteworthy improvements include picture quality optimizations for the motion picture feature, sharpness and contrast intensity adjustments for ultra-wide and telephoto cameras, sharpness and contrast intensity adjustments for the Pro and Portrait modes, and a few Night mode improvements. Samsung also notes that it’s also working on an “Astronomical Hyperlapse” mode and AI-enhancements for the ultra-low light mode, which will roll out with future updates.

As mentioned previously, the update is currently rolling out to Galaxy S22 users in South Korea. While Samsung has not shared a timeline for a wider rollout, the update should land in more regions in the coming days.

