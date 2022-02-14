Galaxy S22 series ships with Google Messages as the default messaging app in the US

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series launched at its Unpacked event last week, and it brought with it a surprising change. Google Messages now comes preloaded by default (complete with RCS support) over the company’s own Samsung Messages app in the US. The Galaxy S21 series introduced it as the default messaging app outside of Europe last year, complete with a redesign and a lick of paint that made it blend in with the One UI aesthetic.

While initially reported over on Android Police, we were able to confirm the change on our Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra review units that are both based in the US. Samsung Messages already supported RCS, though the app was still the default in the US. We’re not sure why Samsung has switched over to Google Messages, though we know that the company was working with Google to introduce features such as Duo Live Sharing and YouTube previews in Messages.

Google Messages has a few features that aren’t present in Samsung Messages that users may enjoy using. It has automated message sorting, One Time Password auto-deletion, iPhone reaction support, and Google Assistant-powered attachment recommendations. Samsung has been working pretty closely with Google as of late, between incorporating Galaxy-exclusive features in Messages and, of course, developing Wear OS 3 together. All in all, there’s a clear strengthening partnership between both of these companies.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is shaping up to be the company’s best yet, and we’re curious to see what both of these tech giants will work on together next. It’s unclear if this will truly get RCS across the line in terms of usage across the United States, or if it will even help, but it’s yet another step towards normalizing its usage.

Do you prefer Samsung Messages or Google Messages? Let us know in the comments!