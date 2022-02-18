Samsung starts shipping Galaxy S22 orders in US, UK, other regions

Samsung revealed the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones and the Tab S8 lineup of high-end tablets earlier this month, and pre-orders started as soon as the Galaxy Unpacked event ended on February 9. The official release date for the S22 series is February 25, and the first wave of pre-order shipments are supposed to arrive by that date. Right on time, the first wave of Galaxy S22 phones are shipping to buyers.

Even though at least a few people have received their phones early, most initial orders are now starting to be shipped. XDA Developers staff have received confirmation messages from T-Mobile in the United States and Samsung’s online store in the United Kingdom, and there are other reports appearing on Reddit, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

My S22 ULTRA is “preparing to ship.” Hoping I get lucky and it arrives sooner than expected. #s22ultra — Enrique De La Torre (@delatorre1216) February 15, 2022

If you ordered a Galaxy S22, and you haven’t received a shipping confirmation yet, you should get one soon. Most of the shipment dates are before or around February 25, so Samsung appears to be sticking to the original release date, at least for people that placed their orders shortly after the announcement. Shipment dates for phones ordered within the past few days have slipped into late March and early April, and some stores are pausing orders for certain colors and storage options.

If you’re curious about the phones, check out our Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus hands-on, and our in-progress review of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. We also have a hands-on for all three Tab S8 devices, which Samsung announced on the same day and are powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets found in the Galaxy S22 phones.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve received a shipment confirmation!