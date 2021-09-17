Samsung’s Galaxy S22 could be smaller than the S21 in more than one way

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will likely launch in just a few months, and the rumor mill is well underway. Last month, a leak revealed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra might use the same zoom cameras as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and an even more recent leak has tipped both the S22 and the S22+ to feature a 50MP GN5 camera and the Exynos 2200 chipset. Now, noted Samsung leaker Ice Universe has tipped that the Samsung Galaxy S22 could be smaller than the S21. However, not only will the display be smaller, but it seems that the battery size will be smaller too.

6.06 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 17, 2021

As Ice Universe purports, the Samsung Galaxy S22 could feature a 6.06-inch display, making it the smallest Samsung Galaxy flagship since the Samsung Galaxy S10e. While diagonal display size doesn’t always mean a lot because different smartphones have different aspect ratios, we can infer that it is almost certainly smaller than previous Samsung flagships. With a smaller display size though comes a potentially big downgrade in this case — a smaller battery. Ice Universe has said that the Samsung Galaxy S22 could come with a 3,700 mAh battery. For comparison, the Galaxy S21 packs a 4,000 mAh battery. A smaller display size means that there’s less room to fill inside of the phone, and the display itself will probably drain less power due to its size, too.

While many have written off larger phones as being unwieldy, it doesn’t seem as if it’s quite right to say that the growing size of smartphones has had much of an impact on sales. In fact, the iPhone 12 Mini ceased production early following disappointing sales performance. It seems that consumers might prefer larger phones, so it’s interesting that Samsung wants to give a much smaller smartphone a try. A smaller Galaxy S22 likely means that we’ll see a smaller S22+ as well, though the S22 Ultra may retain a similar form-factor to previous Ultra devices from Samsung as a result. It’s still early days for rumors just yet, and it’s likely we’ll be hearing more again soon.

Featured image: Samsung Galaxy S21 series