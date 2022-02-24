Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series pre-orders “more than doubled” over previous generations

Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series earlier this month, with all the products set to officially be released on February 25. Pre-orders have been live since the announcement event on February 9, and now Samsung is sharing some details on the first wave of purchases.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 have “more than doubled” the pre-orders for last year’s Galaxy S21 series, according to an announcement from Samsung on Thursday. The company reportedly had a tough time selling Galaxy S21 phones, so the increased demand is good news for Samsung, but only time will tell if the excitement remains strong. The Galaxy S22 Ultra alone was responsible for over 60% of sales for the Galaxy S22 series, which is not surprising in the slightest — the Ultra has some impressive camera upgrades, and with the Galaxy Note20 now being a year and a half old, there has been pent-up demand for a new Galaxy phone with an integrated S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series also seems to be a hit. Samsung says pre-orders for the Tab S8 series also “more than doubled” over pre-orders for the Tab S7 devices last year, with the high-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra responsible for almost half of all sales. Samsung briefly paused pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S8 devices two days after launch, saying at the time that “we are working quickly to meet consumer excitement and demand.”

The Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 devices officially go on sale on February 25, though availability varies by device and region, and many pre-orders have already arrived. Shipping dates started slipping into April for some models last week, but some colors and storage variants are still readily available. If you’re interested in buying one, check out our roundups of the best Galaxy S22 deals and best Galaxy Tab S8 deals.

Source: Samsung