Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series shipping dates are slipping into April

Samsung finally revealed the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones and the Tab S8 lineup of high-end tablets earlier this month. Pre-orders started as soon as the Galaxy Unpacked event ended on February 9, with a release date of February 25 for all products. However, shipping dates many of the the phones and tablets are now slipping past March and into April.

Samsung’s online store now shows shipping dates of late March and early April for most of the Galaxy S22 Ultra variants, with the 1TB model now listed as “get it by April 15” across all color options. Meanwhile, all three Galaxy Tab devices are estimated to arrive in early April. The cheaper Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus still have the original February 25 shipping date, as of the time of writing.

The extended shipping windows could be due to higher-than-expected demand, low supply due to the ongoing silicon shortage, or (most likely) a combination of the two factors. Samsung briefly paused pre-orders for the Tab S8 series due to “overwhelming demand,” but the tablets are once again available for purchase.

Amazon has stopped taking pre-orders for the 256GB and 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra in “Phantom Black,” though the same sizes are still available in some other colors. The original February 25 release date is still listed on all Amazon product pages (at least the ones still in stock), but it’s unclear if Amazon will actually stick to that day for all shipments. Best Buy also has “get it by release day” on its product pages for the Galaxy S22 series.

If you’re curious about the phones, check out our Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus hands-on, and our in-progress review of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. We also have a hands-on for all three Tab S8 devices.