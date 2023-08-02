Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $700 $1200 Save $500 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was one of the most complete Android smartphones on the market in 2022, offering the best screen, the most versatile camera system, the best SoC in Android, and a stylus. $700 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was one of the best smartphones out in 2022. While its successor may have taken the top spot in 2023, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a great phone, making it a worthwhile handset to purchase if you can find a great deal on it.

With that said, we've unearthed a phenomenal deal that knocks 42% off the retail price of Galaxy S22 Ultra, bringing the price down to just $700 for a limited time. So if you've been looking to get yourself a flagship-tier device, now's the perfect time.

What's great about the Galaxy S22 Ultra?

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a fantastic smartphone that features all the bells and whistles you'll ever need. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and comes in a lovely Burgundy color. On the rear, you're getting a quad camera setup, with a 108MP main shooter, 10MP periscope telephoto, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide.

On top of all of that, you're getting a stellar 6.8-inch WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display, 5,000mAh battery with wired and wireless charging, and an S Pen stylus that comes built into the body of the phone. This is one of the most complete smartphones you'll find on the market, and it's easy to see why Samsung doesn't deviate much from this design.

Why buy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

You simply won't find a better phone on the market for the price. The Galaxy S22 Ultra looks great and delivers on every point, making it a smartphone that you'll be able to keep for years. Furthermore, the company is great with updates, which means you'll get the latest update for years to come. If you've been looking for a smartphone, this is going to be a fantastic choice, especially with its recent discount, knocking it down to $700.